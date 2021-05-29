Man shot twice in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 60s is lucky to be okay after being shot twice in the upper body.

One of those bullets hit the victim in the chest but was deflected by a pacemaker he was wearing.

This all happened around 12:30 Saturday morning at a home on McKinley and Sixth in central Fresno.

The victim told police that he heard a knock at the door and when he opened it, a suspect was standing there in front of him, pulled out a gun and shot him twice.

One of the bullets bounced off the pacemaker, while the other hit him in the forearm.

Police say the victim is going to survive his injuries and they also mentioned that he wasn't completely cooperative in their investigation.

There is no description of the gunman at this time.
