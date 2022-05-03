Man shot while sitting in front yard of central Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after police say he was shot while sitting in the front yard of his home in central Fresno Monday evening.Fresno police received a four-round ShotSpotter activation near Thomas & Bond just after 7 pm.When they arrived, they found a man in his late 40s with a gunshot wound in the upper torso.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and rushed into surgery.Police say the victim was sitting in a chair in the front yard of his home when the suspect approached him and started firing.An update on the victim has not been provided.