Man shot while sitting in front yard of central Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after police say he was shot while sitting in the front yard of his home in central Fresno Monday evening.
Fresno police received a four-round ShotSpotter activation near Thomas & Bond just after 7 pm.
When they arrived, they found a man in his late 40s with a gunshot wound in the upper torso.
The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and rushed into surgery.
Police say the victim was sitting in a chair in the front yard of his home when the suspect approached him and started firing.
An update on the victim has not been provided.
