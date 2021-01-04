Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police searching for multiple suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno.It happened before 10 pm Saturday at Iowa and First streets.Police say the victim was shot in the upper body. Officers believe he was a homeless male in his 30's to 40's.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.Right now, police do not have a lot of information on the suspects."We don't have a lot of suspect information at this time, other than possibly two younger Hispanic males in a dark-colored car," says Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford.Police are looking for witnesses and surveillance video that could help them in the investigation.There is no word on what led to the shooting or a motive at this time.