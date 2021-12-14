4 people shot in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after they say four people were shot in central Fresno Monday evening.Authorities say around 6:15 pm, they received a ShotSpotter notification of 16 rounds near Mayfair Dr. and Normal Ave. Shortly after, another ShotSpotter notification of nine rounds went off.As police were heading to the scene, they were told that two people were being taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Officers found multiple shell casings and a gun at the scene.While authorities were talking to two of the victims at CRMC, another two victims arrived at the hospital. Investigators believe all four victims are tied to the incident at Mayfair and Normal.Police say the victims are three men and one woman. All of them are expected to be okay.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates