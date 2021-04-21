2 men injured in central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say two suspects opened fire on three men Tuesday evening in central Fresno, leaving two of the three victims in the hospital with gunshot injuries.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Palm and Fedora about 7:30 pm.

According to police, the two suspects on foot fired multiple times at the three men, then ran to a four-door sedan with tinted windows that sped away.

A 30-year-old victim was rushed to hospital and is in critical condition, and another 26-year-old victim was injured, but doing well enough to speak to the police about the incident.

Police say they received at least 20 911 calls from residents after the shooting.
