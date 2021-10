FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment in central Fresno.The shooting happened Monday around 6 pm on 9th Street near Olive Avenue.Investigators say the man was shot once. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.No one else was hurt.Officers canvased the scene for evidence and found a shell casing.No suspect description has been released, and a motive for the attack is not known.