Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 am at a home on Fourth and White.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the upper body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and rushed into surgery.

After police arrived, they received a call of two other men who also arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 36-year-old man was hit in the upper body and legs, and a 30-year-old man was shot in the face.

They are both expected to recover.

Authorities are investigating to determine if the two shooting are connected.

Police do not have a description of the suspects at this time.