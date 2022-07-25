3 people shot in central Fresno, police searching for 2 suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting three people in central Fresno.

Authorities got a call of 25 rounds fired on Shields at Glenn just after 11 Sunday night.

They found three people shot at the Fresno Stop and Shop.

Officers say a 39-year-old man was hit in the ear and suffered a graze wound to the head.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the upper leg, and a 31-year-old woman was also hit the leg and lower back.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers found shell casings near Glenn Avenue, and one hit a nearby building.

Witnesses say they saw two suspects wearing dark clothing and masks.

Police are still looking for surveillance footage and witnesses.