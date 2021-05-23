26-year-old man shot at central Fresno nightclub, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A violent trend is breaking out across the Fresno area this weekend.

Just one night after two men were killed at a Clovis bar, another shooting near a Fresno nightclub has put a man in the hospital.

The shooting happened outside of Aldo's nightclub in central Fresno just before 2 am Sunday.

Police say a 26-year-old man and his friends had just left the club when a white car with several people inside pulled up to them.

A heated argument broke out between the group and someone inside that car started shooting at the 26-year-old, hitting him several times in the upper body.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries.

The gunman's car sped off and police are still investigating what might have motivated the shooting.
