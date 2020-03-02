stabbing

Fight breaks out in central Fresno after babysitter refuses to give baby to intoxicated parents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was stabbed multiple times at a home in central Fresno after an argument between family members over a baby.

Fresno police say the fight broke out at a home on Cornell and Fruit Avenue around 7:30 p.m on Sunday.

Witnesses claim the two parents returned intoxicated from their Sunday evening out. When they tried to take the baby home, the infant's caretaker said no.

A fight broke out, and detectives say someone pulled out a knife and stabbed a man more than once in the back.

Multiple people were involved in the fight; all of them are related.

"Their grandmother, mother, brother, brother in law, sister in law (was involved), so everybody is from the same family," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.

Police say the baby was not hurt.

The stabbing victim has not been identified.

Investigators are working to determine who started the fight and whether the stabbing was an act of self-defense.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfightbabyfamilystabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Man arrested for stabbing victim in chest in Hanford, deputies say
Man stabbed multiple times near his central Fresno home, expected to survive
Man stabbed in central Fresno, suspect arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News