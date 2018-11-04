Central Fresno traffic light knocked out by impaired driver, police say

Traffic lights are flashing red at First and McKinley and they might stay that way for days because a man crashed into a light pole Sunday morning at about 3:30 a.m.The car knocked the left turn light out of the ground and dragged it about 20 feet before driving away, but the car left a trail of fluid leading about two blocks away and police found the driver and his very damaged car.He told officers he was trying to make a U-turn, but didn't remember exactly how the crash happened.They interviewed him and a passenger at the scene and arrested him for DUI.Police say they don't know how long it'll take to replace the traffic signal.