train accident

Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after being hit and killed by a train in central Fresno.

Police officers were called to Fruit and Ashlan around 11:30 Friday night when they found the woman's body.

At this point, officers believe the incident is accidental.

They say after interviewing the conductor, the train did not have enough time to stop before the woman was hit.

An investigation is underway to determine why she was walking so close to the tracks.

The crossing at Fruit and Ashlan has since re-opened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centraltrain accidenttrain crashfresno central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAIN ACCIDENT
Man dies after he's hit by train in central Fresno
Woman dies after being hit by train in SE Fresno
One person dead after being hit by train in Tulare County
Man hit and killed by train in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire burns at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno restaurant reopens with new COVID-19 measures
How Valley residents celebrated their first night out in months
Runaway suspect leads to police chase in South Valley, man arrested
Car catches on fire after crashing into semi-truck in Visalia, driver injured
California will release guidelines for churches to open Monday: Newsom
Show More
Most Central CA lakes are open, ready for busy weekend
Parade held for Atwater nursing home residents to see family members
Unemployment rates soar in Central California
Coronavirus delays justice for families of quadruple killer Kori Muhammad
Woman, 5 children displaced after fire at Fowler mobile home park
More TOP STORIES News