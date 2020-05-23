Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after being hit and killed by a train in central Fresno.Police officers were called to Fruit and Ashlan around 11:30 Friday night when they found the woman's body.At this point, officers believe the incident is accidental.They say after interviewing the conductor, the train did not have enough time to stop before the woman was hit.An investigation is underway to determine why she was walking so close to the tracks.The crossing at Fruit and Ashlan has since re-opened.