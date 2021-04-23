community

100 new trees planted in central Fresno in last 100 days

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is taking action together to beautify central Fresno one tree at a time.

City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell set out a goal to plant 100 trees in his first 100 days in office.

The project was in partnership with Tree Fresno and the city's Public Works and PARCS Department.

There are 80 new trees along the Cedar corridor, with ten at Cary Park and the final ten were planted at Robinson Park on Thursday.



Maxwell says his mission to plant 100 trees was a direct response to what he heard from people who live in his district.

"When I ran for city council, one of the major concerns that I heard from folks that live next to a parks is that when they moved next to a park, it's because it was an asset," Maxwell said.

"Over years they've turned into liabilities. Whether it's been the homeless, rusted playgrounds or dying trees, they wanted investment back into their parks. So that's why it was so important for me to make sure that we planted 100 trees and we're going to plant even more going forward," he added.

In honor of Earth Day, four students from Robinson Elementary were also selected to read poems during Thursday's tree-planting event.
