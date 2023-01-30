Vacant central Fresno event venue destroyed by fire, cause under investigation

The building has been vacant for some time, as the owner has been working on renovating it.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large three-story building in central Fresno has been destroyed by a fire.

The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.

Fire crews arrived to find flames visible inside the building and coming from the roof.

The building has been vacant while the owner has been working on renovations.

Forty fire personnel were called in to fight the flames.

Crews tried to do a search for anyone inside but decided, because of the flames, that it wasn't possible.

They set up their hoses outside and decided to take on the fire from above.

The cause is still under investigation.

Eastbound Shields avenue will be closed from Blackstone to Highway 41.

Crews hope to use cameras in the area to help see what may have caused the fire.

