Thieves steal $60,000 worth of fundraising fireworks from Fresno school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thieves targeted a fireworks stand that's raising money for a Fresno school's sports team.The Central High School Track and Field team has had a fireworks stand around July 4th for the last three years.It's the team's biggest fundraiser of the year, usually bringing in around $20,000.The stand is set up in the Costco parking lot on Shaw and Blythe Avenue.Cedric Pulliam, the head coach, says less than 24 hours after he received four pallets of fireworks, someone broke into the locked storage container where they were being stored.Thieves took blow torches to the padlocks on the container and stole almost everything, getting away with $60,000 worth of fireworks."It is going to be a hit to us because we still have to sell the ones we have now on top of the ones we lost," said Pulliam.The fireworks fundraiser helps cover everything from Track meet entry fees and uniforms to travel expenses and banquet budgets.Now, the team will have to plan other fundraisers through the year to help make up for the loss."All we can do right now is keep pushing forward. Hopefully we can get some help from the community, our supporters to help our kids this upcoming season," said Pulliam.The Central High Track and Field fireworks stand will be open through the end of the day on Monday, July 4.