FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The motorcyclist killed when he was ejected from his bike after colliding with a vehicle has been identified.
Central Unified says Assistant Superintendent and Chief Business Officer Kelly Porterfield, 51, died Tuesday evening in that crash.
Officials say the driver of a Dodge Caravan, Aaron Harper, 25, was traveling eastbound on State Route 168 at Shaver Forest Highway when he pulled over to the shoulder of the road. Officers say the driver attempted to make a U-turn onto the westbound lane and crashed into an oncoming motorcycle.
Porterfield sustained major injuries in the collision. Emergency crews provided medical aid, but he died from his injuries, CHP says.
Officials say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. An investigation is underway.
Central Unified released a statement addressing Porterfield's death:
Central Unified School District is mourning the tragic loss of Kelly Porterfield, our Assistant Superintendent and Chief Business Officer. Kelly has been with the district for 7 years and under his leadership, we have modernized and upgraded numerous facilities, built Tilley Elementary School, started construction on a new high school, and begun early plans for the construction of another elementary school. Kelly has ensured the district maintain a healthy budget despite economic downturns and uncertainty. He is beloved by every employee in the district. His dedication to his family, work, and the Central Unified community make his loss all the more devastating to us.
Central Unified Assistant Superintendent killed in motorcycle crash near Shaver Lake
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News