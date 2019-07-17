Central Unified Assistant Superintendent killed in motorcycle crash near Shaver Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The motorcyclist killed when he was ejected from his bike after colliding with a vehicle has been identified.Central Unified says Assistant Superintendent and Chief Business Officer Kelly Porterfield, 51, died Tuesday evening in that crash.Officials say the driver of a Dodge Caravan, Aaron Harper, 25, was traveling eastbound on State Route 168 at Shaver Forest Highway when he pulled over to the shoulder of the road. Officers say the driver attempted to make a U-turn onto the westbound lane and crashed into an oncoming motorcycle.Porterfield sustained major injuries in the collision. Emergency crews provided medical aid, but he died from his injuries, CHP says.Officials say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. An investigation is underway.Central Unified released a statement addressing Porterfield's death: