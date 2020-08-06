Central Unified School District providing technology for families for distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified began handing out laptops and wireless hot spots to every student Wednesday.In preparation for the upcoming school year, Central Unified families began lining up at El Capitan Middle School early to receive technology that will help when online classes begin later this month."We probably have about 150 or 160 students that we're helping today. Not only getting them Chromebooks so that every student at our site and in our district has a Chromebook they can use through distance learning, but also wireless hot spots," said El Capitan Principal Brent Dettman.In addition to ensuring each students has a computer for school work, Central Unified is also providing connectivity for families who may have trouble logging onto the internet."We want to make sure that every single student when they start next week has a computer and device they can get on and connect with their teacher, and we can make sure we're connected with them to make sure they can learn this year to provide them with the services and support they need," said Dettman.Parents say they're relieved the district is making it easy for families during this challenging time. Katy Burns has four kids at home set to begin classes next week, so the idea that they each get their own laptop will help when distance learning begins"For them to give us the opportunity to actually have this stuff at home and for them to utilize it, it helps a lot. To buy another laptop and to buy one for each kid is very expensive," said Burns.Along with the technology distribution, the district is also working on creating videos for parents to help with simple things like creating an email account and wifi hook up.