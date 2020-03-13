Health & Fitness

Central Unified shuts down all schools amid COVID-19 concerns, children will still get free meals

As concerns over the coronavirus grow, the Central Unified School District has announced the temporary closure of all its schools and programs.

RELATED: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California related to coronavirus

Superintendent Andrew Alvarado says is out of an abundance of caution and will allow for all sites to undergo deep cleaning.

The closure is effective from Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 20.

Staff is being asked not to give any new student assignments at this time, but the district will explore other avenues for remote learning and curriculum.

The school district says children in the community will still be able to pick up free breakfast and lunch at certain designated schools between 11 am and 1 pm Mondays through Fridays.

The designated schools are Biola-Pershing Elementary, Polk Elementary, Saroyan Elementary, Teague Elementary, Tilley Elementary, and Central High School, East Campus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronaviruscentral unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News