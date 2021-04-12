Some Central Unified students returning to campuses this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classes will be back in session this morning for thousands of students at Central Unified.The district is bringing back students to campuses for in-person instruction.The return will happen in a hybrid model where students are divided into three groups. Two of which are returning to school and one for strictly online learning.TK through second-grade will have online classes on Monday and in person the rest of the week.Third through sixth-grade will have online classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and in person Tuesday and Thursday.Central Unified School District Superintendent Andrew Alvarado says they wanted to ensure students and staff felt safe before their return.In March, they held a two-day vaccination clinic where about 1,000 out of the 1,600 staff members registered to get the vaccine."I just want them to know that we're doing everything that we can and that we need to in order to bring our kids back," Alvarado said.They had planned to bring middle and high school students back when the county reaches the orange tier, but even though Fresno is currently in the red tier, they are set for those students to return to campus next week on April 19.Alvarado says safety measures will be in place, including social distancing, wearing a mask and constant cleaning.Parents must conduct a COVID-19 health screening for the child before dropping them off.