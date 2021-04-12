central unified school district

Some Central Unified students returning to campuses this week

EMBED <>More Videos

Some Central Unified students returning to campuses this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classes will be back in session this morning for thousands of students at Central Unified.

The district is bringing back students to campuses for in-person instruction.

The return will happen in a hybrid model where students are divided into three groups. Two of which are returning to school and one for strictly online learning.

TK through second-grade will have online classes on Monday and in person the rest of the week.

Third through sixth-grade will have online classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and in person Tuesday and Thursday.



Central Unified School District Superintendent Andrew Alvarado says they wanted to ensure students and staff felt safe before their return.

In March, they held a two-day vaccination clinic where about 1,000 out of the 1,600 staff members registered to get the vaccine.

"I just want them to know that we're doing everything that we can and that we need to in order to bring our kids back," Alvarado said.

They had planned to bring middle and high school students back when the county reaches the orange tier, but even though Fresno is currently in the red tier, they are set for those students to return to campus next week on April 19.

Alvarado says safety measures will be in place, including social distancing, wearing a mask and constant cleaning.

Parents must conduct a COVID-19 health screening for the child before dropping them off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno centraleducationschoolscentral unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Central Unified document sheds light on superintendent's resignation
1 week after shooting, Central Unified football games canceled
Added security coming to Koligian Stadium following shooting
Central Unified superintendent resigns following arrest
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News