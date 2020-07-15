central unified school district

Central Unified will start new school year with distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Unified School District has announced that it will begin the next school year with all its classes being held online.

The district's Board of Trustees held a meeting on Tuesday night and voted to begin the 2020-21 school year with online distance learning.

"For the time being, we believe this is the safest course of action for students, staff and community alike," said board president Yesenia Carrillo.

The decision comes a day after Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified - California's two largest school districts - announced that in the wake of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the state, classes won't start with students at facilities.

Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado said in a statement after the board's decision on Tuesday: "After speaking to the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, the Fresno County Department of Public Health and local physicians, we believe the recommendation to keep students six feet apart while they wear masks for several hours, as well as the rapid community spread, make in-class learning untenable at this time. Our hope is the online distance learning will be temporary and students will slowly return to campuses..."

On Monday, the Fresno Unified School District's superintendent, Bob Nelson, announced his school district was also 'discussing' starting the year in purely digital mode.

Central Unified School District is the third-largest school district in Fresno County, serving 16,069 students in 21 schools.
