Central Unified schoolkids delayed after bus gets stuck in mud

A fallen tree caused an unexpected delay for several students in Central Unified.Their school bus was delayed after it got stuck in the mud trying to avoid a roadway hazard.It happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday morning on Kearney Avenue near Valentine.Firefighters and highway patrol officers responded to the roadway after a fallen tree knocked down some power lines.To avoid danger, traffic was turned around and detoured. That included the Central Unified School Bus.As the driver tried to get the large bus turned around, its wheels got stuck in the mud.The students had to wait for another bus to finish their trip to school and a tow truck was called out to remove the bus.PG&E crews responded to remove and repair the fallen electric lines.