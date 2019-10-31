Central Unified track coach passes away after collapsing during run at Woodward Park

According to the Coroner's Office, the 41-year-old Special Education aid was running at Woodward Park on Wednesday when he collapsed. Johnson died a short time later.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Rio Vista Middle School community is mourning the loss of their beloved track coach Donte Johnson.

School officials say the team is competing in the championship meet Thursday afternoon and a lot of people are planning to show up to show support.
