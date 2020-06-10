food

Fresno Street Eats: Food trucks celebrating Central Unified students tonight

Central Unified students can celebrate graduation early with some local food trucks in west central Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified students can celebrate graduation early with some local food trucks in west central Fresno on Wednesday.

Fresno Street Eats is holding a graduation celebration for students and friends of Central Unified from 5 p.m. to 8 pm.

With so many students having virtual graduations this week, they wanted to give people a way to celebrate.

The food trucks will be selling chicken, donuts and even some of your favorite fair foods for customers to take to-go. Social distancing will be enforced, and customers are required to wear masks.

Six food trucks will be set up at the Granville-Teague Community Resource Center off of Polk Avenue between Shaw and Gettysburg.
