Fresno Street Eats: Food trucks celebrating Central Unified students tonight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified students can celebrate graduation early with some local food trucks in west central Fresno on Wednesday.
Fresno Street Eats is holding a graduation celebration for students and friends of Central Unified from 5 p.m. to 8 pm.
With so many students having virtual graduations this week, they wanted to give people a way to celebrate.
The food trucks will be selling chicken, donuts and even some of your favorite fair foods for customers to take to-go. Social distancing will be enforced, and customers are required to wear masks.
Six food trucks will be set up at the Granville-Teague Community Resource Center off of Polk Avenue between Shaw and Gettysburg.
