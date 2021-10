FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least 15,000 homes in the Central Valley are out of power on Saturday afternoon, as temperatures cross triple digits.The PG&E outage map shows 7,076 customers affected in Fresno County, including at least 3,000 in Fresno.Also, more than 8,500 homes in Tulare County are without power, according to the map.This is not part of any planned outage.PG&E has not yet released details on when power will be restored or what the cause of the outage is.