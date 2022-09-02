Central Valley Community Foundation to get $65.1 million through White House

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley Community Foundation is set to receive $65.1 million as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

The challenge is funded by President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Of all 21 winners, Central Valley Community Foundation received the highest amount. Coming in at second was the Georgia Tech Research Corporation at $65 million.

All of the winners receive money to "rebuild regional economies, promote inclusive and equitable recovery, and create thousands of good-paying jobs in industries of the future such as clean energy, next-generation manufacturing, and biotechnology."

The Central Valley Community Foundation is a nonprofit focused on encouraging philanthropy throughout the community.

They submitted the Fresno-Merced Future of Food Innovation (F3) initiative, which aims to support small farms, provide training and expand agrifood tech industry.

This is the largest federal grant that has been awarded to the Central Valley.