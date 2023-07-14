WATCH LIVE

List of community pools throughout Central Valley amid extreme heat

Friday, July 14, 2023 5:32PM
Looking for a place to cool off in the city of Fresno? Look no further than your local city pools.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid extreme temperatures throughout the Valley, several community pools and splash pads are open to keep residents cool.

CITY OF FRESNO:

  • Frank H. Ball Pool: 760 Mayor St.
  • Mary Ella Brown Pool: 1350 E. Annadale
  • Mosqueda Pool: 4670 E. Butler
  • Einstein Park: 3566 E. Dakota Ave.
  • Fink White Park: 535 S. Trinity
  • Pinedale Community Center: 7170 N. San Pablo
  • Quigley Neighborhood Park: 808 W. Dakota
  • Romain Neighborhood Park: 745 N. First

SPLASH PADS IN CITY OF FRESNO:

MELODY PARK: 5935 E. Shields Avenue, Fresno

DICKEY PLAYGROUND: 50 North Calaveras Street, Fresno

FIGARDEN LOOP PARK: CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICED 4265 West Figarden Drive, Fresno

TODD BEAMER PARK: 9797 North Maple Ave, Fresno

MARTIN RAY REILLY PARK: 750 North Chestnut Ave, Fresno

INSPIRATION PARK: 5770 West Gettysburg Ave, Fresno

MOSQUEDA COMMUNITY CENTER: 4670 E. Butler Avenue, Fresno

VINLAND PARK: 4695 E. Gettysburg Avenue, Fresno

KINGSBURG:

  • Crandell Swim Complex
  • 1900 18th Ave, Kingsburg, CA 93631
  • Open Monday - Friday
  • Contact 559-897-0305

MADERA:

  • Centennial Pool Complex at 4th and Flume Street
  • Tuesday through Friday: 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.
  • General Admission Fee: $1/day for kids, $2/day for adults

MERCED:

  • McNamara Memorial Plunge Pool
  • 1040 Canal St, Merced, CA 95340
  • Contact 209-385-6235
