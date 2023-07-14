List of community pools throughout Central Valley amid extreme heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid extreme temperatures throughout the Valley, several community pools and splash pads are open to keep residents cool.
CITY OF FRESNO:
- Frank H. Ball Pool: 760 Mayor St.
- Mary Ella Brown Pool: 1350 E. Annadale
- Mosqueda Pool: 4670 E. Butler
- Einstein Park: 3566 E. Dakota Ave.
- Fink White Park: 535 S. Trinity
- Pinedale Community Center: 7170 N. San Pablo
- Quigley Neighborhood Park: 808 W. Dakota
- Romain Neighborhood Park: 745 N. First
SPLASH PADS IN CITY OF FRESNO:
MELODY PARK: 5935 E. Shields Avenue, Fresno
DICKEY PLAYGROUND: 50 North Calaveras Street, Fresno
FIGARDEN LOOP PARK: CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICED 4265 West Figarden Drive, Fresno
TODD BEAMER PARK: 9797 North Maple Ave, Fresno
MARTIN RAY REILLY PARK: 750 North Chestnut Ave, Fresno
INSPIRATION PARK: 5770 West Gettysburg Ave, Fresno
MOSQUEDA COMMUNITY CENTER: 4670 E. Butler Avenue, Fresno
VINLAND PARK: 4695 E. Gettysburg Avenue, Fresno
KINGSBURG:
- Crandell Swim Complex
- 1900 18th Ave, Kingsburg, CA 93631
- Open Monday - Friday
- Contact 559-897-0305
MADERA:
- Centennial Pool Complex at 4th and Flume Street
- Tuesday through Friday: 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.
- General Admission Fee: $1/day for kids, $2/day for adults
MERCED:
- McNamara Memorial Plunge Pool
- 1040 Canal St, Merced, CA 95340
- Contact 209-385-6235