Local, statewide rule changes come amid COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The concerns over COVID-19 are changing policies at local hospitals and grounding Honor Flight trips.

Clovis Community Hospital and Community Regional Medical Center have changed their visitor's policies again.

Until further notice, the hospitals will allow only one visitor per patient.

The Honor Flight Network has said that all Honor Flights have been grounded until April 30, 2020, due to concerns over COVID-19.

The next Central Valley Honor Flight was set to happen in April, where a group of veterans is flown to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorial of the respective war they fought in.

With the CDC's recommendation that those 60 years of age and over avoid air-travel, the Honor Flight Network released a statement saying:

"In consideration of the CDC's guidance and the serious nature of the public health threat posed by COVID-19, the national Board is issuing a mandatory suspension of all Honor Flight trips effective immediately through at least April 30, 2020."

The Central Valley Honor Flight says they look forward to taking their veterans to their memorials as soon as it is safe to travel without a health risk.

The California Department of Corrections is canceling visitation at prisons statewide.

They say there are no suspected or confirmed cases of the virus in local prisons, but normal visiting hours will be suspended until further notice.

The department says overnight family visits will still be held as scheduled.
