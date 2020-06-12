Honor Flight Network postpones flight season to 2021 due to pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The national Honor Flight Network will not fly veterans to the nation's capital for the rest of the year, organizers announced.Officials say they've chosen to postpone all trips for the 2020 flight season until 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.Any participants who had made plans to go on a trip this year are being asked to contact their local Honor Flight organizers.The COVID-19 pandemic had already forced the Central Valley Honor Flight to ground their planned trip to Washington D.C. in April.