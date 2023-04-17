Veterans getting trip of a lifetime with Central Valley Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Dozens of Valley veterans are taking the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C., as part of the Central Valley Honor Flight.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Valley veterans are taking the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C., as part of the Central Valley Honor Flight.

They will depart on a special chartered flight from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport at 8:15 Monday morning.

This is the 24th Central Valley Honor Flight trip. This group has veterans representing the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

While in our nation's capital, they'll visit the memorials dedicated to them and their brothers in arms, including the Iwo Jima, the Korean War and Vietnam War Memorials, and more.

The Central Valley Honor Flight is a non-profit organization, and trips such as this one are made possible by donations.

