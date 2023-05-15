Veterans getting trip of a lifetime with Central Valley Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Dozens of Valley veterans will be heading to our nation's capital as part of the 25th Central Valley Honor Flight.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Valley veterans will be heading to our nation's capital as part of the 25th Central Valley Honor Flight.

They're gathering at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Monday morning for a send-off celebration before boarding their flight.

All the vets have red jackets and hats, and their guardians wear navy blue.

Around 6:30 am, they'll have a procession through the lobby, where they'll be welcomed by the local founder.

There's excitement, and it's also emotional.

Many of these veterans have been waiting years to go on an Honor Flight.

There will be 63 vets on this 25th flight. They're representing the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

Several of them are Purple Heart recipients after being wounded while serving.

The group has a busy schedule the next three days.

They'll visit the World War II, Navy, Air Force, Korean War and Vietnam memorials.

Several in this group will actually be looking for names on the Vietnam War memorials.

There are also some vets who were hoping to go on this flight with friends who have also served, but many have passed away.

This is why there's been such urgency, especially after the pandemic, to get more veterans to D.C.

It's a way to say thank you to our hometown heroes for their sacrifices and their achievements.

