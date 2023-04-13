Sikh Women's Organization of Central California empowering women through education

A local nonprofit is celebrating close to three decades of serving minority women in our community.

Guddi Ranu and Guddi Sidhu founded Sikh Women's Organization of Central California in 1992.

The non-profit is geared towards educating and empowering women of Punjabi and minority backgrounds.

Over the years they've raised thousands of dollars for families in need.

Ranu came to Central California from the Punjab area of India in 1979.

The resources her team provides are the support she wishes she had when she first moved to America.

"So, it's very personal to me to help our own ladies to uplift them and make them show they can do anything they want and also be an example for our young generation," said Ranu.

The non-profit's Sunday school has helped hundreds preserve the Punjabi language.

The next generation of local Punjabi women is already taking the lead.

"I'd been watching this organization from the side and I saw that whatever they did they did with intent and intentionality. Women typically in any part of America are under-represented, especially women of color," said Purewal.

Parminder Grewal is the newest board member.

She works as a Punjabi interpreter for a local hospital and sees firsthand the obstacles that come with language barriers.

"So, we as a group that come from diverse careers and the connection each brings and the compassion and experiences they bring to organizations collaboratively we are a great team that can get things done for these underserved and underrepresented people," said Grewal.

They also have need-based scholarships for incoming college students.

This year their focus is advocating for mental health in the Punjabi community.

"Taking care of your mental health is as important as taking care of your physical health and that is something that is very new to our community. So we are one of the first pioneers that is bringing that topic out."

You can reach Sikh Women of Central California on their Facebook page.

