Valley wakes up to some rain, but it won't last long

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A storm moving through California on Thursday is expected to bring more snow to the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada and some rainfall to the Central Valley.The North Valley saw some areas of heavy rainfall early Thursday morning, and the showers are expected to push down to the South Valley throughout the afternoon.The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Sierra Nevada due to snow-covered roads.By the weekend, the area will dry back out with sunshine returning and temperatures sticking to the upper 50s, ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said.A blanket of white snow was seen from the pass on Highway 80 at Donner Summit near the Lake Tahoe area in Northern California, an elevation above 7,000 feet.Even some trucks had problems driving through the area when the storm started to blow in and had to stop along the road. Drivers headed up to the mountain areas are reminded to bring tire chains.There was also some fresh snow at China Peak, with six to nine inches of powder expected above 5,000 feet by Thursday afternoon.