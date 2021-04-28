education

Student-founded non profit aims to help students in underserved communities

The nonprofit Central Valley Scholars came to fruition amid the pandemic and has grown rapidly.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local non profit aims to help students in underserved communities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One Central Valley native is using his own experiences to help students in underserved communities get scholarship opportunities.

The nonprofit Central Valley Scholars came to fruition amid the pandemic and has grown rapidly.

Micheal Pina, a Kerman native and a current UC Berkley student, always aspired to help Central Valley students in underserved communities.

"Reflecting and identifying students who are often overlooked within the Central Valley like disability students, first-generation, low income, queer, and other students," said Pina.

In March of 2020, the student-found and led nonprofit launched with the mission of helping those students, but it didn't happen overnight.

"It started with me knocking on doors of local businesses trying to get funding," said Pina.

Those countless knocks paid off. Last year, four recipients from Fresno, Merced, Atwater, and Kerman received a scholarship.



Pina says what makes the nonprofit so unique are the non-traditional requirements needed to apply.

"We have no required GPA minimum, no letters of recommendation, no proof of social security for undocumented students," said Pina.

Applicants must be from the Central Valley and transitioning to a first-year undergrad school, a vocational school, or community college.

Kathia Osuna, also a Central Valley native and UC Berkeley student, says joining this nonprofit is exactly what she dreamed of doing, and she can't wait to grow alongside it.

"It's really great to see that we are able to put the money right back into the hands of Central Valley students. I hope to see continued growth and relationship building with students in the Central Valley, " said Kathia Osuna, event coordinator for Central Valley Scholars.

This year, the organization will award $12,000 in scholarships, which's more than double from last year.

Pina and Osuna say their aspirations remain high, and they can't wait for their team to continue helping Central Valley students get one step closer to their dreams, just like they are at UC Berkeley.

"I love the Central Valley, and I am going to devote my life and work to supporting my home," said Pina.

Find ways to donate or apply here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationscholarshipcentral valleycollege
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Newsom says there's no time to waste when tackling homelessness
Meet the Houston area's only female high school head strength coach
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno County school
Merced school employees call for stronger COVID procedures
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News