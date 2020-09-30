St. Anthony's School prepares to welcome back students in person this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley campus is ready to welcome back students for in-person learning before the end of the week.Water fountains converted to hand washing stations, socially distant desks and safety shields are all changes that St. Anthony's students will notice when they start class."Starting school in 2020 is unlike anything," explained St. Anthony's School Principal Jeanette Suter. "We've converted our water fountains, because the kids can't drink out of them, to handwashing stations. We've put faucets on them and we're putting up soap dispensers and towel dispensers."Their application for an elementary waiver was approved just one week ago. Since then, they've been working nonstop to get school back in session on campus."We're going to bring them back in small groups and start them k-3 and just let them acclimate, learn the new procedures," explained Suter. "For our kinders, it's their first time ever in school."They're planning on starting their littlest learners this Thursday. Two days later, they hope to phase in more students all the while educating them on the new normal."Proper ways of wearing a mask, hand washing, social distancing, because we know they're little and they're going to need lots and lots of reminders," said Suter.St. Anthony's will start students with half days, eating lunch outside or in their classrooms. They hope to be on a normal schedule by mid-October.