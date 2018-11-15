Central Valley search and rescue crews help with recovery efforts at Camp Fire

Several fire departments from the Central Valley are helping out with efforts to put out the Camp Fire in Butte County and the Fresno County Sheriff's Department is helping with recovery.The SAR Team is responsible for searching, rescuing and recovering people lost, injured or killed while outdoors.The focus on their current operation is to find those who died trying to escape the Camp Fire.This important task to give closure to those who lost a loved one in the wildfire."We sent one our one our sergeants from Search and Rescue along with about 20 volunteers to head up there. We also send three of our deputy coroners and we took three of our deputy coroners back," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's DepartmentThe SAR Team got the call on Wednesday.They are working alongside numerous first responders to search for human remains.The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the Camp Fire is the deadliest in state history.Botti says the SAR Team and coroners are on a hunt for victims of the deadly blaze."They are just going through burned debris, sifting through it and they are just going through where they think they somebody might be," he said.The physical health of first responders is also a priority since they are facing some very smoky conditions.This is a decontamination line at the Camp Fire where first responders go through a shower station with soap and water to wash their boots and exposed skin."People will literally go through and get showered down while clothed," said Botti. The SAR Team will remain at the Camp Fire at least until Saturday.Search and Rescue Teams from Tulare, Madera and Mariposa Counties are also helping out with recovery efforts.