CAMP FIRE

Central Valley search and rescue crews help with recovery efforts at Camp Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Several fire departments from the Central Valley are helping out with efforts to put out the Camp Fire in Butte County and the Fresno County Sheriff's Department is helping with re

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several fire departments from the Central Valley are helping out with efforts to put out the Camp Fire in Butte County and the Fresno County Sheriff's Department is helping with recovery.

The SAR Team is responsible for searching, rescuing and recovering people lost, injured or killed while outdoors.

The focus on their current operation is to find those who died trying to escape the Camp Fire.

This important task to give closure to those who lost a loved one in the wildfire.

"We sent one our one our sergeants from Search and Rescue along with about 20 volunteers to head up there. We also send three of our deputy coroners and we took three of our deputy coroners back," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Department

The SAR Team got the call on Wednesday.

They are working alongside numerous first responders to search for human remains.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the Camp Fire is the deadliest in state history.

Botti says the SAR Team and coroners are on a hunt for victims of the deadly blaze.

"They are just going through burned debris, sifting through it and they are just going through where they think they somebody might be," he said.

The physical health of first responders is also a priority since they are facing some very smoky conditions.

This is a decontamination line at the Camp Fire where first responders go through a shower station with soap and water to wash their boots and exposed skin.

"People will literally go through and get showered down while clothed," said Botti. The SAR Team will remain at the Camp Fire at least until Saturday.

Search and Rescue Teams from Tulare, Madera and Mariposa Counties are also helping out with recovery efforts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firewildfirecal fireNorthern CaliforniaFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Classes canceled, students wear masks at UC Merced as air quality worsens
Family looking for ashes of veteran that may have been lost in Camp Fire
Local businesses collecting donations to help fire victims
Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
High speed rail project riddled with poor decision-making, says scathing state audit report
Classes canceled, students wear masks at UC Merced as air quality worsens
Family looking for ashes of veteran that may have been lost in Camp Fire
Government officials sounding alarm about counterfeit bike helmets
Local businesses collecting donations to help fire victims
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Mom describes surviving Camp Fire with her 'miracle baby'
Fallen Air Force pilot to be remembered, public invited to procession
Show More
12-year-old Sanger girl arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school
Fresno Fire: At least 10 families displaced in East Central Fresno apartment fire
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality
Video shows men carrying bathtub full of 100,000 coins to buy new iPhone
More News