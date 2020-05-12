california water

Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration's Central Valley water plan

The order bars the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation until May 31 from going ahead with expanding the amount of water it pumps from the San Joaquin Delta.
FRESNO, Calif. -- A federal court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to pump more water to the agricultural Central Valley, which critics said would threaten endangered species and salmon runs.

A judge issued a preliminary injunction in two lawsuits brought against the administration by California's Natural Resources Agency and Environmental Protection Agency and by a half-dozen environmental groups.

The order bars the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation until May 31 from going ahead with expanding the amount of water it pumps from the San Joaquin Delta through the federal Central Valley Project.

The suits argued that the exports would cause irreparable harm to species protected by state and federal law.

President Donald Trump has denounced rules meant to ensure that enough fresh water stayed in rivers and the San Francisco Bay to sustain more than a dozen endangered fish and other native species, which are struggling as agriculture and development diverts more water and land from wildlife.

But especially in the wake of a long drought, farmers in the Central Valley - a Republican enclave in a Democrat-controlled state - are thirsty for more water. The valley is the heartland for the state's $50 billion agricultural industry.

The administration says its proposed changes will allow for more flexibility in water deliveries. In California's heavily engineered water system, giant state and federal water projects made up of hundreds of miles of pipes, canals, pumps and dams, carry runoff from rain and Sierra Nevada snow melt from north to south - and serve as the field of battle for lawsuits and regional political fights over competing demands for water.

"Today's victory is critical, but the fight is not over," state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "We have the facts, science, and the law behind us, and we look forward to making our case in court."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnowatercentral valleyagriculturecalifornia watercalifornia
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WATER
San Joaquin Valley communities seeing unhealthy levels of toxins in water
New biological opinion could bring more water to Valley growers
2020 groundwater rules will have significant impact on farmers
Water released from full Millerton Lake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to reveal guidelines required for dine-in services at restaurants
Teens in stolen car lead deputies on chase through central Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
California nurses speak out about an industry in crisis
1 killed after being shot multiple times in Sanger
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
Show More
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
CA Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over state
Man stabbed during argument over loud music in Clovis
Fresno Police release body camera footage of weekend incident at Waffle Shop
Cluster of 5 COVID-19 cases traced to California birthday party
More TOP STORIES News