Triple-digit temperatures return to the Central Valley next week

Four days back to back of triple digit heat on the way for next week. @ABC30 #AMLive #ABC30Accuweather pic.twitter.com/CxVHVXFhSP — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) May 28, 2021

Expect some of the hottest weather so far this year during the Memorial Day weekend into at least the middle of next week. Triple digit temperatures with some near record highs will occur across the San Joaquin Valley. Stay safe in the #heat! #cawx pic.twitter.com/eFuPmDycV9 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) May 28, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer may be around the corner, but temperatures will heat up next week as the Central Valley prepares to see its first round of triple-digit temperatures this year.ABC30's Meteorologist Madeline Evans says triple-digit heat moves in on Memorial Day and will stick around through most of next week.An Accuweather Alert has been issued for Monday, May 31 through Thursday, June 3.The National Weather Service in Hanford says some areas of the San Joaquin Valley could have near-record high temperatures.For the weekend, temperatures will stay in the 90s in the Central Valley. There will be a chance of rain and storms over the Sierra Nevada.