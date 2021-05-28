Triple-digit temperatures return to the Central Valley next week

ABC30's Meteorologist Madeline Evans says triple-digit heat moves in on Memorial Day and will stick around through most of next week.
An Accuweather Alert has been issued for Monday, May 31 through Thursday, June 3.
*ACCUWEATHER ALERT*— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) May 28, 2021
Four days back to back of triple digit heat on the way for next week. @ABC30 #AMLive #ABC30Accuweather pic.twitter.com/CxVHVXFhSP
The National Weather Service in Hanford says some areas of the San Joaquin Valley could have near-record high temperatures.
Expect some of the hottest weather so far this year during the Memorial Day weekend into at least the middle of next week. Triple digit temperatures with some near record highs will occur across the San Joaquin Valley. Stay safe in the #heat! #cawx pic.twitter.com/eFuPmDycV9— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) May 28, 2021
For the weekend, temperatures will stay in the 90s in the Central Valley. There will be a chance of rain and storms over the Sierra Nevada.