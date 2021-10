FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley, don't put away your rain gear just yet.ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso says his new Futurecast projections show rain arriving during the afternoon and evening on Sunday, and showers remaining at times Monday, through Tuesday morning.He says the Valley could see accumulations of up to .50 and more than .75 in the mountains. Snow fall should be above 5,000 feet.