All hands-on deck: Fresno County supplies residents with sandbag materials

One by one, Fresno County resident Kyler Varin is loading his truck with sandbags in preparation for this week's storm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One by one, Fresno County resident Kyler Varin is loading his truck with sandbags in preparation for this week's storm. He planned to pack around 18 bags of sand.

"I wanted to protect my house from any potential damage," said Varin.

Varin says last week's storm was the worst he's experienced in his three years living in the Central Valley. He says his parent's roof collapsed during last week's storm.

Varin says he doesn't want to take any risks with this extreme weather.

The National Weather Service and Fresno County Emergency Service Manager, Terri Mejorado, is urging people to stay home.

"I know it's going to be hard tomorrow as kids go back in school. We've got parents going back to work but, if at all possible, if you don't need to, don't go out on the roads," said Mejorado.

The county is planning to have its non-essential employees work from home on Monday and potentially Tuesday. It's in an effort to keep roadways clear and help reduce possible traffic.

Fresno County has five sandbag stations open 24/7 and will be available as long as the service is needed. The only recommendation is to bring your own shovel.

"We want to make sure we can provide as many services that we can to the county residents," said Mejorado.

The county has a website so you can stay informed on emergency alerts, including road conditions and much more. For a full list, click here.