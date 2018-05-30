Central Valley woman to finally meet her relatives

Colin DeBre' has spent her entire life searching for her father and his family. Thursday, part of that dream will come true.DeBre' will board a plane Thursday morning at Fresno Yosemite International Airport to meet her half-brother and aunt for the first time in Las Vegas."I've always wondered since a kid maybe I have a sibling," Debre' told Action News.The 47-year-old woman connected with her relatives after posting a video in 2016 to Facebook that got over two thousand shares and 300 thousand views.While she did not find her father, DeBre' said the journey to finding him gave her much more."Now to have a brother and cousins, this is just icing on the cake," said DeBre'. "I can't wait to hug all them for the first time."DeBre' is thankful for all the support from the community and a search angel who she says helped her find her family members.