arrest

Central West HS chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student

EMBED <>More Videos

A Central High School's West Campus chemistry teacher has been arrested for sexting with a student, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central High School's West Campus chemistry teacher has been arrested for sexting with a student, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 31-year-old Fabian Botero of Clovis exchanged "several graphic messages" with a 15-year-old girl by text message, email and phone calls since September of 2018.



Deputies responded to a report at the school Tuesday, where Botero admitted to inappropriate behavior with the minor during an interview.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge.

Central Unified School District released the following statement regarding Botero's arrest:

"Effective immediately, Mr. Botero is no longer an employee with Central Unified School District. His arrest, based on the felony charge, is deeply disturbing. All interactions between staff and students should have the highest standards of professionalism and boundaries. The behavior that led to these charges is absolutely unacceptable for anyone, especially an educator.

Student safety is a top priority for the district and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and will continue to do so throughout the course of its investigation. We're taking measures to ensure classes aren't disrupted and additional support staff and counselors will be on campus for students and staff.

We appreciate the swift action of our high school administrators who immediately contacted law enforcement as soon as the allegations surfaced this morning. We're also grateful for our partnership with the Fresno County Sheriff."

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arrest
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Reality TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
Man accused of throwing pancake batter faces battery charge
Chowchilla PD: Protective fence needed following attempted ambush
Officer stops man with knife waiting outside police station
TOP STORIES
New ordinance would ticket Fresno drivers passing food, money to panhandlers
Two-car crash sends vehicle into home in Northwest Fresno
Clovis man charged with murdering wife of more than 50 years
Tariff loophole could harm South Valley olive growers
Prop 57 casts cloud over family of murdered Madera teen, killer could be released
Recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Farmersville this year
Santa Rosa man displays nude mannequins in response to fence dispute
Show More
Words from the heart help sway lawmakers to take closer look at 'Gavin's Law'
Friends speak out as police search for shooter that killed former DA's son
Fresno State offering discounted pet vaccinations, microchips
Highway 59 in Merced closing Sunday for railroad repairs
Sanger High School students learn what it takes to be a Navy SEAL
More TOP STORIES News