Central West HS chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student

Deputies say 31-year-old Fabian Botero of Clovis exchanged "several graphic messages" with a 15-year-old girl by text message, email and phone calls since September of 2018.
#BREAKING: A Central HS West teacher was arrested on campus, for “inappropriate behavior” this afternoon. Parents were notified by voicemail. Fresno County Sheriff’s Officials confirm the teacher sent “sexually graphic emails, texts and calls to student.” @abc30 pic.twitter.com/WYieFs7G6i— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) March 19, 2019
Deputies responded to a report at the school Tuesday, where Botero admitted to inappropriate behavior with the minor during an interview.
He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge.
Central Unified School District released the following statement regarding Botero's arrest:
"Effective immediately, Mr. Botero is no longer an employee with Central Unified School District. His arrest, based on the felony charge, is deeply disturbing. All interactions between staff and students should have the highest standards of professionalism and boundaries. The behavior that led to these charges is absolutely unacceptable for anyone, especially an educator.
Student safety is a top priority for the district and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and will continue to do so throughout the course of its investigation. We're taking measures to ensure classes aren't disrupted and additional support staff and counselors will be on campus for students and staff.
We appreciate the swift action of our high school administrators who immediately contacted law enforcement as soon as the allegations surfaced this morning. We're also grateful for our partnership with the Fresno County Sheriff."
This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.