Central West HS chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student

#BREAKING: A Central HS West teacher was arrested on campus, for “inappropriate behavior” this afternoon. Parents were notified by voicemail. Fresno County Sheriff’s Officials confirm the teacher sent “sexually graphic emails, texts and calls to student.” @abc30 pic.twitter.com/WYieFs7G6i — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) March 19, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central High School's West Campus chemistry teacher has been arrested for sexting with a student, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say 31-year-old Fabian Botero of Clovis exchanged "several graphic messages" with a 15-year-old girl by text message, email and phone calls since September of 2018.Deputies responded to a report at the school Tuesday, where Botero admitted to inappropriate behavior with the minor during an interview.He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge.Central Unified School District released the following statement regarding Botero's arrest: