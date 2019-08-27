Centro La Familia Fiesta Night

Kick-off the weekend with a fun fiesta with a Dia de los Muertos theme! Centro La Familia Advocacy Services is hosting Fiesta Night Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Dance to the sounds of Monsanto. The long-time valley favorite performs R&B and Latin hits. Mariachis will also perform.

Make it a date night! Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, no-host bar, and a chance to win silent auction items.

Take advantage of the opportunity to network with local professionals and community members.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

LINK: Purchase tickets to Fiesta Night

Action News reporter Vanessa Vasconcelos will co-emcee.

Centro La Familia is a non-profit founded in 1972. Proceeds will help Centro assist underserved children and families in Fresno County.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of this event.

For more information contact Centro La Familia at (559) 237-2961 or visit their website.

