Kick-off the weekend with a fun fiesta with a Dia de los Muertos theme! Centro La Familia Advocacy Services is hosting Fiesta Night Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.
Dance to the sounds of Monsanto. The long-time valley favorite performs R&B and Latin hits. Mariachis will also perform.
Make it a date night! Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, no-host bar, and a chance to win silent auction items.
Take advantage of the opportunity to network with local professionals and community members.
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.
LINK: Purchase tickets to Fiesta Night
Action News reporter Vanessa Vasconcelos will co-emcee.
Centro La Familia is a non-profit founded in 1972. Proceeds will help Centro assist underserved children and families in Fresno County.
ABC30 is a proud sponsor of this event.
For more information contact Centro La Familia at (559) 237-2961 or visit their website.
Centro La Familia Fiesta Night
