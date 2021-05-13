Centro La Familia giving away food, gift cards at vaccination event

Centro La Familia is hosting a vaccination event this weekend while also giving away boxes of meals residents can take home to their families.
The event begins on Saturday, May 15th at 9 am at Centro La Familia Advocacy Services on Fresno Street.
There will be 1,000 boxes of food to be distributed and the county of Fresno will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Walk-ins are allowed but organizers recommend anyone wanting to get vaccinated pre-register online, by email, or by phone.
We will have all of those contacts on our website.
The first 75 people to register and get the vaccine will receive a $50 gift card.
There will also be drawings, prizes and free burritos for those getting vaccinated.
To register online, click here.
You can also call (559) 369-6382 or email uhe@centrolafamilia.org.