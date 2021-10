Centro La Familia giving away food, gift cards at vaccination event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is taking action to ensure community members have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and groceries.Centro La Familia is hosting a vaccination event this weekend while also giving away boxes of meals residents can take home to their families.The event begins on Saturday, May 15th at 9 am at Centro La Familia Advocacy Services on Fresno Street.There will be 1,000 boxes of food to be distributed and the county of Fresno will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.Walk-ins are allowed but organizers recommend anyone wanting to get vaccinated pre-register online, by email, or by phone.We will have all of those contacts on our website.The first 75 people to register and get the vaccine will receive a $50 gift card.There will also be drawings, prizes and free burritos for those getting vaccinated.To register online, click here You can also call (559) 369-6382 or email uhe@centrolafamilia.org.