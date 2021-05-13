Health & Fitness

Centro La Familia giving away food, gift cards at vaccination event

The first 75 people to register and get the vaccine will receive a $50 gift card.
EMBED <>More Videos

Centro La Familia giving away food, gift cards at vaccination event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is taking action to ensure community members have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and groceries.

Centro La Familia is hosting a vaccination event this weekend while also giving away boxes of meals residents can take home to their families.

The event begins on Saturday, May 15th at 9 am at Centro La Familia Advocacy Services on Fresno Street.

There will be 1,000 boxes of food to be distributed and the county of Fresno will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.



Walk-ins are allowed but organizers recommend anyone wanting to get vaccinated pre-register online, by email, or by phone.

We will have all of those contacts on our website.

The first 75 people to register and get the vaccine will receive a $50 gift card.

There will also be drawings, prizes and free burritos for those getting vaccinated.

To register online, click here.

You can also call (559) 369-6382 or email uhe@centrolafamilia.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineshealthlatinocovid 19 vaccinefree stuffcommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News