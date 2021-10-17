community

Centro La Familia hosts community resource fair with fun Halloween twist

Several organizations set up booths to not only give candy, but also to give out vaccinations.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood on Saturday for a Spook-tacular Trunk or Treat event in southwest Fresno.

Centro La Familia hosted a community resource fair with a Halloween twist.

Several organizations set up booths to not only give candy, but also to give out vaccinations.

Kids and their families also dressed up for a fun costume contest.

Organizers say they are prioritizing communities that need more attention.

"In this area, in the 93706 area, we've seen that there's a huge need for the vaccine and for COVID resources to be here for the community. So that's what we are doing out here today," said Centro La Familia program manager Diana Vargas.

Centro La Familia says it plans on hosting a similar event in Kerman in the coming weeks.

