Family of 1-year-old diagnosed with cerebral palsy raising funds and awareness

Alona was first diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 9 months old.
One year later, parents Richard and Kiana are celebrating several milestones, thanks to intense occupational and physical therapy.
"She's sitting independently, she's crawling, army crawling, she's just got to the point where she likes to feed herself," says Kiana Castillo, Alona's mother.
Just 24 hours before this interview, Alona had another first - an MRI, something that will help determine the severity of her diagnosis.
In addition to physical therapy, and doctor's visits, Alona is learning American Sign Language to communicate her needs.
Even playtime is productive.
As she nears her second birthday, Kiana and Richard hope to see Alona stand on her own and take her first steps.
"As parents you don't like to say it but you do get overwhelmed with doing therapy all the time," says Kiana.
In order to support others going through a similar journey, Kiana and Alona's father, Richard, are once again teaming up with Central Valley Sport Stitch and Ink to raise money and awareness for nonprofits benefiting those with Cerebral Palsy.
Each T-shirt comes with a 'thank you' note signed by Alona.
Last year, their family raised $1,500 for UCP.
To follow Alona's story or for a link to purchase one of those T-shirts just go to her Instagram page.