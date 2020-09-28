society

New Fresno mural honors farmworkers' rights leader César Chávez

The mural can be seen on C Street near Stanislaus Street in southwest Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local artist is honoring César Chávez, an advocate for farmworkers' rights both in the Central Valley and around the world.

Omar "Super" Huerta painted his latest mural of the late United Farm Workers leader on Sunday night. It can be seen on C Street near Stanislaus Street in southwest Fresno.

Huerta is painting five murals at that location. It's expected to be Fresno's largest portrait mural site.

"I always had in mind of giving thanks back to agriculture as far as Hispanics and things in that area," Huerta said.

Chávez died in 1993 at the age of 66. Huerta says he plans to meet Chávez's sister at the mural in the near future.
