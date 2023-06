Child burn survivors enjoy day of fun at Champ Camp carnival

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 38th Annual Champ Camp is underway in Fresno County.

On Tuesday, campers enjoyed a night full of fun during a carnival.

The event included costumes, inflatables, a dunk tank, and plenty of smiles.

Champ Camp is hosted by the non-profit The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, which invites young burn survivors to a week-long camp in Wonder Valley.

On Wednesday, a dozen local fire departments will compete in a chili cook-off.