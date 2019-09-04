Brock Turner

Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of sexually assaulting

The woman who was sexually assaulted while unconscious outside a Stanford fraternity in 2015 is releasing a book and making her name public for the first time.

Chanel Miller's book "Know My Name" will be released on September 24.

RELATED: Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford student sexual assault case

Stanford law professor Michele Dauber is applauding the move.

"She is a very talented writer and is good at making real the implications of sexual violence and the mishandling of sexual violence by powerful institutions,' said Dauber.

Miller was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner. He was a freshman at Stanford at the time. She was a recent college graduate and was attending a Stanford fraternity party.

Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in county jail - even though he faced up to 14 years in prison. Persky said at the time he was worried about the impact a long sentence would have on Turner, a swimmer who once was considered a contender for the Olympics.

Persky became the first California judge to be recalled in 80 years. Professor Dauber was the chairperson of the committee to recall Persky.

RELATED: Judge Aaron Persky recalled over Brock Turner sentencing

"I think people are going to read the book and be convinced that Aaron Persky had to go and the recall was correct. I want to point out that many victims of sexual violence are subjected every day to the same mistreatment from the legal system and universities like Stanford," Dauber said.

ABC7 News reached out to Stanford's communications department for comment but have not heard back.

Miller's book was profiled this morning in the New York Times. The paper says she was paid for the book but the publisher declined to say how much.

Miller also gave an interview to 60 Minutes in advance of the release of her book.

Take a look at full coverage of the Brock Turner sexual assault case.

TIMELINE: How case against Brock Turner ignited debate on sexual assault
EMBED More News Videos

It's been more than a year since former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after a campus party.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkstanford universitypalo altobooksbrock turneru.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford swimmer sexual assault case
BROCK TURNER
Woman sexually assaulted by Brock Turner is writing memoir
Judge Persky recalled over Brock Turner sentencing
Stanford making 'scary path' safer
Judge cleared of misconduct in Brock Turner sentencing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 firefighters injured after fire engine flips on rural Tulare County road: CHP
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman
Illinois teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Several accidents cause major traffic jam on Highway 168
Show More
6 people displaced after apartment fire in east central Fresno
10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner
START HERE: Several displaced after overnight apartment fire, tracking Hurricane Dorian
Suspect stole ag equipment then sold it on Facebook for a profit
More TOP STORIES News