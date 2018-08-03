CRIME

Change of plea for man accused of burglarizing Fresno developer's home

EMBED </>More Videos

Jacob Flanagan apologized and asked for a second chance at redemption.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jacob Flanagan apologized and asked for a second chance at redemption. The judge did not allow audio Friday of what happened inside the court when Flanagan's initial no contest plea was changed.

In March, Developer Terance Frazier and his girlfriend, Fresno City Council President Esmeralda Soria, were awakened by a man opening the door to his bedroom.

"Instead of me trying to grab a gun or something. I just jumped out of bed underwear and all and just took off chasing after him," said Fresno Developer Terance Frazier.

He left to jail a bit bloody. Friday in court he faced the victims a second time.

Soria cried and told the court, "I was sleeping in that morning and was in a deep sleep when I was frantically woken up by the defendant opening the door. I respectfully ask that you carefully consider giving him the maximum sentence."

The judge said based on the new facts in the case he was previously unaware of, he felt a term of four years in prison was more appropriate. That's in the middle of the potential punishments.

Legal Analyst Mark Coleman says it is not uncommon.

"That sounds like what happened in this case. The victims came, gave him information about the daughter's being home, about the family members being terrorized, the assailant had a crowbar," said Coleman.

The four-year offer prompted Flanagan to withdraw his prior plea and instead set a trial date.

Frazier also addressed the court Friday, asking that Flanagan also get the maximum of six years in prison.

"This was a very violent crime. I believe that our lives matter. It will be a disgrace if you give this guy probation.

Fresno County deputies believe Flanagan was high on drugs when he jumped several fences then meandered through Frazier's large backyard before ending up in his master bedroom.

Flanagan will return to court in September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-inburglaryFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News