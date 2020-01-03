Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed charges against seven suspects Thursday for the November mass shooting during a football watch party that left 10 injured and four dead.

Ger Lee, Anthony Montes, Porge Kue and Billy Xiong have been charged with four counts of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and 12 counts of attempted wilful, deliberate and premeditated murder.

Lee is currently in custody in Minnesota pending an extradition hearing. His arraignment in Fresno has yet to be scheduled.

Montes, Kue and Xiong are expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

A federal felony complaint was also filed that alleges that Pao Vang, Jhovanny Delgado and Johnny Xiong "conspired to commit murder in aid of racketeering."

Around 30 people had gathered at the house for a party held to watch a football game on television at an east central Fresno home on November 17. The gathering was described as peaceful and quiet before at the suspects entered the backyard and opened fire on the 16 men who were in the yard.

The suspects, all self-admitted Mongolian Boys Society gang members, are believed to have targeted the party to retaliate for a shooting earlier in the day that killed 28-year-old Randy Xiong.
